KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A missing 9-year-old girl from Jefferson County was found safe in Knoxville Sunday after an Amber Alert was issued for her, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Carmen Acosta had last been seen late Saturday evening in the area of Coile Road in Jefferson City according to the TBI. Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., the TBI shared that Acosta had been found safe in Knoxville.

She is 4’0’ tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI added that Acosta may be in the company of an unidentified adult male.

Anyone with information about her location was asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-471-6000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.