STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – An armed man was taken into custody after leading Jefferson County deputies on a manhunt this weekend.

Deputies were called to Davis Road in Strawberry Plains around 3 p.m. Saturday for the report of an assault during a domestic disturbance. The victims, a married couple, told investigators that they had been assaulted by the husband’s brother.

The suspect was armed with a rifle and had last been seen walking towards farmland behind the home.

A special operations response team including two K-9’s and a drone were deployed. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Knight, was located approximately 20 minutes later.

Knight was taken into custody without further incident, investigators said. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center.