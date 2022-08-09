JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks.

Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.

Dan Nivinski, a 15-year resident in East Tennessee, has a long history of working with Blues artists and festivals. When he saw Wayne performing at the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena, Ark., he knew that Wayne needed to perform in East Tennessee.

“I called him and he showed an interest in traveling to East Tennessee, Having arranged a dozen shows with his father, and brother near Chicago over the years, I jumped at the chance to do a show with Wayne’s band here in Jefferson County,” Nivinski said.

Photo by Alain Boucly

According to the news release, blues has a great connection with Tennessee, especially in Memphis, which has the Blues Foundation and Museum. Historically, famous Blues artists began their careers in Memphis and performed in places like Beale Street. The “Father of Blues,” W.C. Handy published the song, “The Memphis Blues,” creating a mark for Tennessee’s influence in the Blues music industry.

Now the connection to the history of Blues music and celebrating with the festival will be here in East Tennessee, which is the home of many music genres.

“We’re thrilled to have such a distinguished Blues artist like Wayne Baker Brooks here in Jefferson City, and we’re looking forward to watching the Blues Between the Lakes Festival grow into an annually longstanding festival,” says Lauren Hurdle, Jefferson County Tourism Director.

Blues music runs deep in Wayne’s family. His father was Blues artist Lonnie Brooks, who was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2010 with Bonnie Raitt and W.C. Handy. His brother, Ronnie Baker Brooks is also a Blues artist.

Wayne performs a unique sound of Blues that has a mixture of gospel and soul, to the electric blues that’s famous in Chicago.

Visit the festival website, BluesBetweenTheLakes.com for more information on special guest appearances and additional event information. For information on sponsorship opportunities contact Richard Hall, richard.financial@psmail.net.