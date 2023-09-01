KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The identity of a man whose body was found in Douglas Lake on September 1 has been released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO said the body was positively identified at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center as Chucky Gene Baker, 39, He had been known to stay with others in Jefferson County and Cocke County.

Baker was last seen on August 26 in Newport operating a 1991 black Dodge Dakota truck with red pin stripes, the sheriff’s office said.

The circumstances surrounding Baker’s death are still under investigation. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the investigation, especially information on the whereabouts of the Dodge truck, are asked to call 865-475-9411 extension 1102.

According to Sheriff Jeff Coffey, on Friday, Sept. 1, deputies received a call that fishermen had found “a body floating in Douglas Lake near Indian Creek Bridge on State 363”.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and members of the Jefferson County Rescue Squad, who recovered the body, were on scene investigating.

The body was taken to the Knoxville Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

