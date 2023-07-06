JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found on a roadside in Jefferson County Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies responded to the 1400 block of Phillips Road around 2 p.m. for a report that a body was found on the roadside.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A section of the road is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation is conducted, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.