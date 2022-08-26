DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A male juvenile has died after emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at Douglas Lake Thursday night, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says on first responders arrived at the Leadvale Lake Access area on Douglas Lake Thursday at 7:31 p.m. in response to a reported drowning. They located and recovered the boy and Jefferson County EMS began resuscitation efforts. He was taken to a Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System emergency room, where he later died.

JCSO says additional information including the boy’s identity will be released at a later time.

