KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Carson-Newman University is celebrating several milestones this fall from its third-largest enrollment to one of its highest retention rates in decades.

This fall marks C-N’s third-largest enrollment in its 172-year history. The total enrollment of 2,735 marks a nearly 6% increase from 2022. The students enrolled come from 42 states and 46 countries. The university added that for the first time in more than a decade, there were more male students than female in its freshman class.

This year also marked the highest freshman-to-sophomore retention in more than two decades. The university said this is a sign that students are choosing to continue their college experience at C-N.

“Seeing increase in enrollment is always encouraging,” said Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler. “While we certainly celebrate historic enrollment this fall, we also celebrate the students who make up this enrollment, their skills, talents and the servant-leaders they will become. They are outstanding in every way, and they are already experiencing the life-changing impact of a C-N education. Their hearts and minds will be shaped by our Christ-centered mission in formative and powerful ways that will prepare them to walk in God’s purpose.”

The high enrollment comes shortly after C-N broke ground on West Campus Commons, its largest construction project to date and first residence hall complex in two decades. In August, the university opened a new three-story, state-of-the-art health sciences building, the Drama and Ted Russell Center. A few weeks later, C-N announced the opening of its Nashville Education Center in partnership with First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.