JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews have been working around the clock to get things cleaned up after two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County.

East Highway 25 near Baneberry was busy as usual Friday and so were teams off the side of the road repairing broken power poles and downed lines.

“Appeared to be straight line storm and downburst damage,” Jefferson County Emergency Management Services Director Brad Phillips said. “National Weather Service did obviously confirm today there was a brief, EF0 in the Baneberry area.”

Winds up to 80 miles per hour uprooted several trees. According to Phillips, non-attached buildings like barns and carports suffered damage too.

Phillips said, “It’s primarily tree damage and some superficial damage to a few homes as far as siding and roofs, shingle damage but we had no reports of structural damage to any homes.”

But before the tornado in Baneberry, another smaller EF0 tornado touched down just southwest of Dandridge snapping trees in half. Fortunately, Phillips says nobody has been injured in the county as a result of Thursday’s severe weather.

“Occasionally (we) see this type of pop-up storm when cold fronts move through this time of the year but obviously the peak time is in the spring when we see the best chance for a tornado or storm damage,” he added.

Phillips would like to thank everybody for their quick response to the storm damage. He says he’s very proud and the key is to be prepared.