JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The sounds of carnival music and the smell of fair food will return to Jefferson County this week after a four-year absence.

Tuesday, July 11 marks the opening day for the Jefferson County Fair and a big day for the local economy. Rides were being built and food trucks were being cleaned on Monday.

The Jefferson County Fair began in 1943 but for the past several years the fairgrounds have sat empty during fair season.

Following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fair President Ricky Taylor said that plans to build a new school at the site never came to fruition and 2023 is the first year the fair was approved to return.

“Probably over $300,000 to $400,000 has been lost over the last four years and that’s total from the fair and also the carnival all mixed together,” Taylor said.

Taylor said they’re hoping to gain some of that revenue back this year,

“We’ve been very lucky this year. We have a lot of sponsors and a lot of community support and so we were able to get a lot of sponsorships from some great businesses around town,” he said. “So hopefully the money that we make off the fair, we get to put back in the fairgrounds for next year.”

Food vendor Kimberly Sarkozi was one of several dozen people getting ready for the gates to open at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Monday.

“Hopefully a lot of people come out and they have a good time and everything and see us,” Sarkozi stated.

Sarkozi said she’s been in this business for over 20 years. She and her team drove three hours from their last location to be at the fair for the week. They’re prepared to be busy over the next few days and are warning fairgoers to have their wallets handy.

“Bring a lot of money,” Sarkozi laughed.

The fair will run from July 11-15 at 1503 Universal Road. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Gate admission is $8 dollars. Kids 5 and under are admitted for free. Armbands for rides are $20 dollars, and tomorrow, seniors 65 and over get in for free. Visit the Jefferson County Fair Facebook page for more information.