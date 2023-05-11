JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 closed eastbound lanes in Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jeff Coffey said. He added that there were reports of “life-threatening injuries.”

There were also reports of entrapment after the crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi posted an update around 10:03 p.m. stating, “All lanes are back open with a rolling roadblock to get traffic moving again…”

Coffey told WATE the crash shut down the interstate this evening around 8:02 p.m. The TDOT SmartWay cameras showed only one lane open and two lanes blocked around 8:32 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still on the scene.

“Traffic is currently getting by on the shoulder of the road,” Nagi tweeted.

It is unknown how many victims in total were injured and what other vehicles were involved.