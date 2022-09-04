JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was recovered from Douglas Lake after a possible drowning incident that happened late Saturday night, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced that emergency services were called to a possible drowning on the 1500 block of Dyke Road around 9 p.m.

Investigation preliminary reports stated that a man was swimming in the lake when his friend, Wade E. Brady, 28, of Kodak, yelled for ‘help.’ The friend entered the water in an attempt to locate Brady but was unsuccessful in finding him.

When emergency services responded to the scene, they began to search for Brady. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Sevier County Rescue Squad recovered him from the lake around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The investigation is still underway and further details will be released, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.