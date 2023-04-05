DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire in Dandridge on Wednesday, according to the Dandridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Riley.
Riley said the 8,600 square-foot lakefront house on Filet Lane is reported as a “total loss.”
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey, there were multiple agencies working a fire near Douglas Lake. As of 11:17 p.m., Riley said the crews are currently doing an overhaul.
There were no reports of injuries, according to Riley.