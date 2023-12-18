DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is called the Volunteer State, and the people of Dandridge proved why when a dog was seen running loose for several weeks. The dog was a large, white, fluffy fellow wearing a harness with a broken leash still attached.

The first spotting of the dog was on Dec 1, posted on the I LOVE DANDRIDGE Facebook page. Credit: Leia Hyder

Several community members contacted Leia Hyder, a local animal rescue advocate, who started formulating a plan to rescue the dog and collect money for his vet bills.

Although the dog was frequently spotted, the community couldn’t catch him since he was reportedly afraid and hungry. He became popular on social media, with local people reporting sightings over weeks.

The community worried about the dog’s safety as cold weather and snow approached. Several weeks later, the Facebook group reported that the dog was seen limping, suggesting that he may have injured his leg, increasing the concern.

Hyder and community member Jessica Hubbard searched the Dandridge area to find the missing dog. They eventually came across a large, fluffy mass sitting on the side of the road in a cul-de-sac on Guat Road.

Hyder says she and Hubbard initially feared the worst outcome and that they had found him too late. They carefully approached him and called out to him. After a few minutes, the dog lifted his head and cautiously approached the women. Jefferson County Animal Control was then contacted, and the dog was taken to Lakeway Animal Hospital in Jefferson City, where staff were already on standby to assess the dog’s condition.

Credit: Leia Hyder

When vet staff asked to provide a name for the dog, Hyder recalls giving them the first name that came to mind: “Guat,” which is the name of the road where the dog was discovered.

The veterinarian determined that Guat needed surgery for a broken humerus, more X-rays, and additional care afterward. At this time, Hyder says that the total cost of care is unknown as more surgeries are being considered at a later date.

Hyder announced the news to the Facebook group and asked for donations for the dog’s medical expenses. People from all over the country, including Colorado, donated through Venmo, Zelle, and directly to the vet. A donation collection box sponsored by the Roper Mansion in downtown Dandridge was also available.

Hyder said she was amazed by the generosity and was further amazed when one woman said she was giving the remaining balance in her bank account to the efforts to help Guat. One donor contributed $2,500 toward his care. Hyder says Guat generated approximately $7,000 in donations, which will go to his ongoing medical costs and additional care afterward.

Lena Sprowl contacted Hyder to foster Guat until he could find permanent placement.

Hyder and Sprowl are collaborating to find a loving family willing to adopt the fluffy survivor. Fortunately, Guat has warmed up to people and is now affectionately known as a “Sweet Giant Beast.” Hyder strongly believes that Guat should be placed with a caring family who can provide him with the extra care he requires after undergoing surgeries, which could potentially continue for the rest of his life.