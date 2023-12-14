NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Dandridge man has become the latest person from Tennessee to be charged for his alleged involvement in the riot at U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Credit: DOJ

Bart Gore, 51, of Dandridge, was arrested on Dec. 12 and has made his initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Tennessee He faces charges of felony obstruction of an official proceeding, misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

An investigation began when law enforcement received information from a confidential source in June 2022 that Gore may have been present at the Capitol on January 6, including photos and videos of a man matching his description.

According to court documents, Gore was interviewed by the FBI regarding a separate matter in November 2020 and provided his phone number. Using AT&T mobile phone geolocation data, investigators determined that his phone was in and around the Capitol building on January 6.

Federal investigators also utilized analysis of videos from open-source internet research and messages sent from social media accounts linked to Gore in charging him with being among the group of rioters who were illegally gathered on the U.S. Capitol grounds and later inside the Capitol building on January 6.

An individual sent Gore a message from on or around January 6-9th, stating, “What’s going on up there?” to which Gore replied, “Chaos!!” “I made it inside” “Yes. Got flash grenanded and tear gassed.”

Gore said in a private Facebook message prior to the events of January 6 that, “I’m gonna try to go to DC the sixth of January. “I’d love to be the one to capture Obama or Hillary. I’d strip them naked and beat them with a belt and switch. Then I’d rest and beat them some more.”

Court documents also allege that he sent private messages on or around January 12 that said, “I wasn’t satisfied. I would’ve been satisfied if they had brought Nancy’s head out on a stick.”

According to a list compiled U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, 29 other people from Tennessee have been charged with crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Knoxville and Washington Field Offices. The U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department provided valuable assistance. See the complete DOJ press release here.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 1,230 people have been charged in almost all 50 states for their involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Among these charges, over 440 individuals have been accused of assaulting or obstructing law enforcement, which is a felony offense. It is important to note that the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.