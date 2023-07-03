KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A multi-county pursuit ended in a crash on I-81 after a stolen truck was traveling on the wrong side of the road, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 2 around 6:30 p.m., Knox and Sevier County deputies were pursuing a stolen Ford F-250 on I-40 East. According to the JCSO, the deputies tried to use spike strips at two different locations, but they were unsuccessful. The suspect exited I-40 and began going north on I-81.

This led to the White Pine Police Department officers deploying spike strips at exit 4, which resulted in the right front tire being deflated. However, the suspect keep driving north and left the interstate at exit 8 onto U.S. Route 25E, according to JCSO.

Deputies with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office then attempted a rolling roadblock to stop the suspect. However, the suspect reportedly turned around and headed back toward the interstate, where he crossed the median and drove into oncoming traffic.

At this point, one deputy tried to stop the suspect with his vehicle, but he was unsuccessful. His patrol vehicle went off the roadway and hit an embankment. The deputy has since been treated for his injuries.

The suspect then drove onto the southbound off-ramp toward oncoming traffic at which Jefferson County Lt. Tim Herzog hit the suspect’s vehicle with his patrol vehicle, causing it to overturn and go off the road.

JCSO has identified the suspect as Scotty Allen Barnes, 59, of Gray, Tenn. He was taken to UTER, where he remains in stable condition. According to JCSO, Barns is wanted in multiple East Tennessee counties for outstanding warrants and charges related to the pursuit.