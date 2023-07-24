JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – Ominous videos posted online showing a church in Jefferson City and other nearby businesses led to the arrest of a man on a charge of civil rights intimidation.

Cindy Curington, the secretary at First United Methodist Church was made aware about videos posted online from an email she had received last Monday.

“A very kind gentlemen had sent us a message and said you may want to be aware there is a suspicious individual posting threatening videos and your church is in one of the videos,” Curington said.

The suspect was later identified as Dain Glass. According to the affidavit, he allegedly filmed himself at the church warning that a countdown had begun for a ‘surprise’ that was coming on August 7, 2023. He allegedly warned viewers, “that you better be prepared,” police said in the media release.

Some members of the church said they would not attend service due to fear caused by the video, according to the affidavit. Curington immediately contacted the Jefferson City Police Department.

“They sent an officer, investigator over and showed him everything on the YouTube channel and the email I received,” Curington said. “They immediately started their investigation, within hours he was identified, they had already searched his apartment.”

According to the affidavit, Glass made similar videos at Jefferson City Pool and other local businesses.

“It’s counting down to August 7, which is a Monday,” Curington said. “What made me more nervous was the fact that it was first day of Jefferson County Schools.”

The affidavit said Glass admitted to posting the videos and acknowledged it caused fear within the community. It also states that Glass told investigators he was going to post a video saying it was a joke.

Curington is concerned that she felt unsafe at a place meant for worship.

“It’s very nerve-wracking that anybody would even do that. This is a very safe place, people come to worship, they want to feel safe,” Curington said. “When you see videos like that on YouTube it makes you feel very nervous.”

Glass faces one count of civil rights intimidation. He was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond. The police media release added that investigators had not found a specific threat or any known accomplices.