JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A father has been charged with murder in the case of his son’s overdose death that happened in September 2021, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Jeffrey Imler, 63, of Florida, was arrest in Palm Beach County, Florida, on January 17 and was transported to Jefferson County Jail this week.

Jeffrey Imler, 63. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.)

TBI special agents began assisting the White Pine Police Department’s investigation into the death of 40-year-old Jason Imler in September 2021. He was found dead at a residence in the 1000 block of Rosella Drive in White Pine, the release states.

According to the TBI, it was found that Jason Imler died from an overdose caused by fentanyl toxicity. The release says agents found that Jeffrey Imler was the person responsible for distributing the drugs to Jason Imler.

In January 2023, the Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Jeffrey Imler, charging him with second degree murder and delivery of a schedule II drug, fentanyl, according to the TBI’s release.