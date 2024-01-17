KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is unaccounted for after a residential structure fire in New Market according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Jefferson County E-911 received a call about a fire on the 1800 block of Lafayette Road. On scene, deputies found a two-story structure fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office shared that multiple fire agencies responded and are on the scene searching for a resident who is unaccounted for.

The scene is still active as the search continues. As a result, JSCO said Lafayette Road would be closed for the next several hours.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division and Arson Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.