DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night in Dandridge.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of an unknown medical emergency at the New Beginning Church parking lot and when they arrived, they located a deceased man in the parking lot. Initial investigations indicated foul play.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that “deputies and investigators along with Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General’s Office are on the scene of an Homicide on the 1700 block of Chestnut Hill Road.”

A search warrant was conducted by the agencies around 2 a.m. Friday at a nearby residence and a person of interest has been detained.

JCSO also stated on its social media post that the scene was still active as of early Friday morning and further information would be released when available.