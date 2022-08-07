JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fire departments responded to a home that was on fire on North Highway 92 in Jefferson City.

New Market Fire Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. about the house fire.

New Market Fire Department’s spokesperson Sammy Solomon said seven fire departments came to the area where a home can be seen in flames near the highway between Lakemoore Drive and Fielden Store Road.

The fire departments helped with carrying water in the tanker trucks in an attempt to extinguish the fire. Solomon added the department had to call TDOT to close part of North Highway 92 to bring more tankers.

Solomon said the fire departments worked to tame the fire overnight.

The incident was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Both departments are investigating the incident.

