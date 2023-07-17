JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — School is right around the corner for East Tennessee students, but many third-graders spend their summer in school due to the new third-grade retention law.

This law requires third graders who did not score proficient on the TCAP test in the spring to repeat the third grade, unless they were approved for an, enrolled in tutoring, or went to summer school.

Jefferson County Schools have been working hard all summer to make sure their third graders who didn’t do so well on their TCAPs are prepared for the 4th grade.

“We had 17 students score “below” on the TCAP test that were not except from the retention law. So those 17 students had to participate in summer school to be able to go on to fourth grade as a requirement,” said Jefferson County Schools Elementary Supervisor Kristi Waltke.

Waltke added that 124 students scored “approaching” on their TCAP test. Over half of those students choose to attend summer camp so they could move forward to the 4th grade.

“With our approaching students, any that did not make adequate progress in summer school, they still get to go on to fourth grade, but we’re going to find them that second intervention,” she explained. “They’re going to go ahead and need tutoring in fourth grade.”

According to Tony Ogle with Sevier County Schools, 10 or fewer of their students ended up being retained due to the third-grade retention law. The majority of Sevier County students who were impacted chose to utilize summer learning camps or are going to utilize tutoring during this coming school year.

Waltke said they’ve learned a lot over the past year and have implemented teaching assistance in their 3rd-grade English Language Arts classrooms so kids get more individualized attention.

Waltke adds, “We do think that it’s important to read on grade level, to perform on grade level on the TCAP assessment. And so want to provide the supports. We believe in all of our children. We know that they can learn and that they can do well, and so we just want to partner with our parents and we want our kids to know that we believe in you and that we are going to be right there with you to help you along the way.”

School in Jefferson County begins on August 7 and Sevier County starts on August 9.