NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in custody and facing charges after the death of a 2-month-old boy, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO stated in a press release overnight Tuesday that deputies responded to a residence on Lowery Loop Road in New Market on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6:34 p.m. for a call reporting a 2-month-old boy who was not breathing. New Market firefighters arrived on the scene first and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation before EMS arrival.

The infant was taken to the emergency room at Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

JCSO investigators from the Criminal Investigations Unit also responded to the scene and soon after, two arrests were made. The suspects have been identified as Nick Lay, 36, of New Market and Chelsea Marsh, 33, also of New Market. Their relationship to the child was unclear.

Both Lay and Marsh have been charged with Aggravated Child Neglect and Abuse, Possession of Schedule VI Marijuana for resale, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The infant’s body was transferred to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy, according to JCSO, where further charges could be placed depending on that result.