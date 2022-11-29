JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pittman Center man was arrested on multiple sex charges Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrin Sandusky, 32 (Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Darrin Sandusky, 32, was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor by an authority figure and one count of solicitation of a minor.

Jefferson County deputies said they were called to a home over Thanksgiving weekend. The call led to an investigation by detectives.

Sandusky was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center.