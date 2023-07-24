JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An Jefferson City Police Department investigation into several ‘disturbing’ videos posted on social media has led to the arrest of a suspect on a charge of civil rights intimidation.

Dain A. Glass, 31, was arrested on July 19 after East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip regarding videos posted on social media described in a Jefferson City media release on July 20 as, “disturbing.”

According to a court document, Glass allegedly filmed himself inside the First Methodist Church in Jefferson City warning that a countdown had begun for a ‘surprise’ that was coming on August 7, 2023. He allegedly warned viewers, “that you better be prepared,” police said in the media release.

Some members of the church said they would not attend service due to fear caused by the video. August 7 also marked the first day of classes for Jefferson County Schools.

Glass allegedly took videos including footage of local businesses, including the Jefferson City Pool.

According to an affidavit, he admitted to posting the videos and said he knew it was causing fear and alarm in the community. He also said he was going to post a video telling everyone it was, “just a joke.”

Glass faces one count of civil rights intimidation. He was booked into jail on a $5,000 bond. The police media release added that investigators had not found a specific threat or any known accomplices.