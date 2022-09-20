JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.

William Phillips was found guilty of three counts of reckless homicide, one count of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. He was sentenced on August 1 to 14 years, 11 months, 29 days according to District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn.

On June 17, 2019, Philips was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians. The crashes took place near Main Street with one on West Main Street near Russell Avenue and the other on East Main Street.

Arrest warrants said Phillips claimed to hear a “voice” that told him to “go kill the meth addicts,” so he began driving very fast. He said the voice then told him Sierra Cahoon’s baby stroller had meth in it, so he intentionally drove into them, killing both.

30-year-old Sierra Cahoon, 2-year-old Nolan Cahoon, and the unborn child of Carson-Newman assistant athletics trainer Matt Cahoon were killed in the crash. Tillman Gunter, 61, of Jefferson City also was struck. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.