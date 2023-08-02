JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Jefferson County constable is being hailed a hero thanks to the life-saving measures he and other first responders took to save a construction worker’s life.

Back in May, first responders were dispatched to a New Market home after receiving a call that a construction worker collapsed while repairing a garage.

“While he was doing that he experienced cardiac arrest, so his heart was not beating normally,” Jacob Thompson, a Jefferson County Constable said.

Frank Solomon, a Jefferson County Constable, responded to the call.

“When we got on the scene and the Jefferson County deputies were there and everything,” Solomon said. “They hollered at me and I said I forgot I had this and I had it in the car.”

Solomon retrieved the A.E.D. device from his car, after one shock the worker’s hear had a pulse.

“This device restores the normal rhythm for your heart to start pumping again and get oxygen to your brain and the rest of your body,” Thompson said.

Jefferson County EMS credits the work first responders did prior to their arrival.

“By the time we got there, the gentleman was already being attended to by constables, first responders, fire department personnel, and law enforcement,” Keith Holt, Jefferson County EMS said. “They had already applied the AED.”

This device is a relatively new tool for the Jefferson County constables. In November of 2022, the agency received funds from the East Tennessee Foundation.

“We saw that they were clearly in need. We then turned it over to the grant panel made up of folks right here in Jefferson county,” Rachel Cosby, East Tennessee Foundation said. “That grant panel decided it was worthy need also, so they were awarded the money and now we get to see the benefit of all that.”

Thanks to the funds, this device proved to be the difference between life and death.

“There’s no other thing that can be done than early defibrillation. Without those AEDs life that’s draining away every second,” said Holt.

All 11 constables in Jefferson County have an AED device in their car.

The worker has made a full recovery.