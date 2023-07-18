DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Commission passed three resolutions Monday night regarding a potential lithium-ion battery storage facility in the area.

The Jefferson County Courthouse was packed with residents expressing concern over the potential facility. Stephanie Poore started a petition against the facility before the meeting.

“I first heard about our battery facility going in this past Thursday, shocker to me, didn’t know it was going in so close to my home. I’ve already read all of the dangers that we’ve already had with these batteries plants coming in and setting up,” Poore said.

One of the dangers she is worried about is a potential fire at the facility.

“These batteries have proven dangerous in multiple counties and states, we’ve had over 40 fires at certain battery plants already. The worst one I’ve heard of was in Arizona where firefighters who have traditional training in hazmat were injured because of the dangers of lithium-ion,” she said.

Other concerned residents spoke to the commission at the meeting. Many said they were never informed about plans for the facility.

Commissioners asked leaders with Plus Power, the company that plans to build the facility, about the safety of the plant. Director of Project Development Fernando De Samaniego Steta said they have technology in place that would alert them immediately to any problems.

“The systems have many protection systems basically, where every cell is managed from a voltage, current and temperature perspective. So, if any of the cells fail, we will know every second of the way,” he said.

Both commissioners and other citizens who spoke told the Plus Power representatives they didn’t feel like they were working with the community. Steta said they have been working with the county and local emergency agencies for the past year.

“This is our ninth public hearing, we have been following the process that the county has required every single step of the way. We’ve been answering questions, every time we’ve been asked questions,” Steta said.

The commission voted to pass a resolution that would require specific safety regulations for the construction of the facility. This resolution was originally on the agenda. Commissioner Terry Dockery made a motion to request the planning committee to consider moving these facilities from the Agricultural 1 zoning to either the Industrial 1 or Industrial 2 zoning. This motion also passed with an amendment to add a five-mile radius between the facility and any school in Jefferson County.

Dockery made another motion to set a six-month moratorium before site plans and construction activities can start on any battery plants. This motion also passed. A public hearing will be required before the commission can move to the next step with the facility.

According to a representative with the company, Plus Power is a privately owned company, that has not yet purchased the land where the proposed facility would be. They also do not currently have a contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.