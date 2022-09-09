SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.

“His craziness. If it wasn’t weird, it wasn’t Wade,” Kaufman said. “Wade always tried to make jokes of everything, he would try to make everyone laugh and smile.”

Brady enjoyed swimming, fishing, and Tae-Kwon-Do which makes the drowning that much more confusing. At the time of the drowning, his uncle was at the lake with him grabbing extra fishing gear when the yelling was first heard from Brady.

“His Uncle Dell was with him that day,” said Kaufman. “He went up to get some fishing gear and Wade decided to jump in for some reason. Dell and the guy on the other side from them jumped in to try and get to him but couldn’t get there in time.”

Brady and Kaufman had a child together who is 11 years old. The son mentioned that the thing he is going to miss most about his dad is his dad. Kaufman also said that the big thing that her son is worrying about is the fact that Brady will never be able to watch him play a game of baseball and never see him go through all of life’s milestones.

Brady would have turned 29 next week and his son, Trey, turned 11 the day after he drowned.