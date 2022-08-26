WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — A family in White Pine and their close friends are devastated after losing a beloved 14-year-old who drowned Thursday in Douglas Lake.

Tristan Eiler, 14, died Thursday at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System after he was pulled from the water near the Leadvale Lake access area. The teen had just stared his sophomore year a few weeks earlier.

Ayden Klein misses his best friend very much.

“We would play video games, go outside and play,” he said of Tristan. “Ride bikes around our neighborhood, and everything. Next thing they know he’s just not there anymore.”

According to loved ones, Tristan was fishing at Douglas Lake with a friend Thursday evening and the two decided to take a dip while Tristan’s mother watched.

“She (Tristan’s mother) kind of thought, ‘hey, maybe they’re out too far but he’s having such a good time and I think it’s okay,'” Amy Klein said. She did say, ‘I wish I would have told him, ‘hey, come back it’s a little too far.””

Suddenly, Jefferson County authorities were called to a possible drowning around 7:30 p.m. A White Pine Police officer found him in the water and transferred him to a rescue squad boat. Resuscitation efforts were initiated before he was transported by EMS to the emergency room.

“He was not a strong swimmer,” Klein said. “And she (Tristan’s mother) knew that and always before we left she would remind him, ‘Tristan, you have to wear your life vest.'”

Amy was like a second mom to Tristan. She would take him to school along with her son just about every day during the school year while Tristan’s parents were at work. Amy’s family lived next door to Tristan for years and she says Tristan’s death is just a complete, tragic accident.

“Parts of the lake here drops off kind of fast so maybe he didn’t realize it was getting that deep that fast,” She said. “He was just always up for a good time.”

Tristan was involved in the JROTC program at his school. Ayden said Tristan was an extremely loyal friend and he would always lend a helping hand.

“I’m keeping him in memory a whole lot,” Ayden said. “Bringing up old memories that will probably make me smile a lot.”

Sometimes friendships are thicker than blood and Amy Klein is raising money to help pay for Tristan’s funeral expenses.

While holding back tears, Amy said, “I think that yes, as a Christian, this is what God would want me to do.”

Amy encourages parents to educate their kids about water safety. To help support Tristan’s family, click or tap here.