DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested Wednesday following an investigation into stolen equipment from the New Market firefighters. He was identified as a former member of the fire department.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared that tools and equipment from the New Market Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Station No. 2 were taken while crews worked a brush fire on Tuesday, July 18.

According to New Market Fire, important tools and equipment were taken from engines that were still parked in the station bay garage.

The fire department will have a presser Wednesday night.