DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 56-year-old man is facing charges after a death investigation that spanned from New Market to Strawberry Plains on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

JCSO stated in a news release shared on its social media overnight Tuesday that on Monday, deputies responded to an address in New Market for a death investigation. Based on evidence found at the scene, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Whispering Pines Road in Strawberry Plains. The Special Operations Response Team executed the search warrant Monday at 10:37 p.m.

At the residence, investigators found suspected drugs including heroin and suboxone strips as well as scales and other drug paraphernalia. Firearms including two handguns and a reportedly stolen shotgun were also recovered from the residence. The shotgun had been reported stolen on June 10 from Irish Lane in New Market, according to JCSO.

A suspect identified as John D. Compton, 56, was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center. Compton is being held without bond until his arraignment on the following charges: Possession of Schedule I for resale; Possession of Schedule III; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon; and Theft over $1,000.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released. JCSO said it’s still an active investigation pending autopsy results.