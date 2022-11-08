JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville received non-life threatening injuries after igniting an “improvised explosive device,” according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to a residence on the 100 block of West Highway 25/70 after a call that a man was injured by an explosive device.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived they found the victim with flash burns on his face and arms.

The victim told deputies that he made the device from gunpowder to blow up a stump on the residence.

The man was taken to UTER by Jefferson County EMS. The investigation is still ongoing.