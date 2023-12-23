KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A search is underway for a man wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer.

The Jefferson City Police Department posted on Facebook that Shawn Henry Burger, 35, is wanted by the department. According to the post, Burger was stopped following a theft complaint and refused to exit his car. The post claims that a JCPD officer tried to “remove him from the vehicle when he accelerated away dragging the officer a short distance.”

The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries.

(Photo via Jefferson City Police Department)

Anyone who sees Burger is asked to call 911. In addition, anyone with information on his location is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.