KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for questioning about a missing person case.

Lee Allen Denton, 64, is wanted for questioning about the March 1 disappearance of a Jefferson County man according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Denton’s whereabouts to reach out.

Denton is believed to be driving a black Ford F-150 with a temporary tag Q15E463 or a blue Ford F-150 with TN registration BNG4652. He is thought to be in Knox or Blount County.

If you see Denton or know where he is, you are asked to call Det/Sgt Jonathan Owens at (865) 471-6000 Ext 1105 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch at (865) 475-6855 or 911.