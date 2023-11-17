STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted in connection to a 2022 Strawberry Plains shooting was arrested near Atlanta, Georgia.

On November 16, Demarcus Derez Williams was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, by the US Marshals and the Atlanta Police Department, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams had been wanted for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred on Daybreak Way in Strawberry Plains on December 20, 2022.

After the initial shooting in 2022, the JCSO reported that one person who was shot multiple times was airlifted to the ER at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Williams is also wanted by Knoxville Police Department for multiple charges including aggravated assault and carjacking prior to the Jefferson County shooting.