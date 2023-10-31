JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested in New Market Monday night following the death of an infant.

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Lowery Loop Road after a call reporting a two-month-old boy who wasn’t breathing.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. and New Market firefighters were the first to arrive on scene. They performed CPR on the infant before Jefferson County deputies arrived.

Nick Lay, 36, and Chelsea Marsh, 33, both of New Market, were arrested and are facing multiple charges including Aggravated Child Neglect and Abuse.

Chief Frank Solomon with the New Market Volunteer Fire Department said it’s difficult to respond to calls involving children.

“I’ve seen a lot of it since 1962, it bothers you but you just have to go on, it hurts,” Solomon said.

He said the incident hit home for many of the firefighters.

“It hurts, it bothers you, I mean the guy that went in is Lieutenant Adam Pittman, he carried the baby out and when the ambulance came in, he put him in the back,” Solomon said. “It hurt him so bad, he just had one, about two months old, and it bothered him quite a bit.”

The fire department has two chaplains who are available to speak with firefighters after a traumatic call.

Solomon said sometimes they don’t know the nature of a call until they’ve arrived on the scene.

“You don’t know what you’re getting into, when they dispatched the call out yesterday, we didn’t know it was a kid or baby, we just thought it was a regular person. We got down, we found out it was a baby, and I hollered back at 911 and told them it was a baby,” he explained.

For Solomon, calls involving children take a bigger toll.

“It’s a whole lot different. You take a kid, they can’t help themselves. It hurts,” he said.

The baby was taken to the emergency room at Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The infant’s body was then taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy. According to JCSO, further charges could be placed depending on the result.