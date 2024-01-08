NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Appalachian Electric Cooperative customers are without power Monday, the utility announced.

The outage initially affecting over 2,000 customers was reported in the area of Piedmont and New Market around 3 p.m. before service was restored to nearly 1,500 customers by 4 p.m.

The utility shared on Facebook that crews are working to locate the cause of the outage and restore power to all customers. Some customers in the area of Kodak and Dandridge have also reported outages.

Appalachian Electric Cooperative serves over 50,000 customers in Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, and Sevier counties.