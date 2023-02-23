STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – A lockdown at a Jefferson County school on Thursday led to the discovery of a pellet gun and the arrest of a student.
A lockdown was instituted Thursday morning at Rush Strong School after a student reported seeing a gun in another student’s backpack. Administrators and a school resource officer quickly located the student and removed them from the classroom.
The gun was determined to be a pellet gun. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old boy was charged with threats of mass destruction on school property.
“At no time was any student or staff hurt or in immediate danger,” school leaders said in a statement. “We are thankful for the student who reported the suspicious activity, as well as the staff and students of Rush Strong who immediately implemented their safety plan.”