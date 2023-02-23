STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – A lockdown at a Jefferson County school on Thursday led to the discovery of a pellet gun and the arrest of a student.

A lockdown was instituted Thursday morning at Rush Strong School after a student reported seeing a gun in another student’s backpack. Administrators and a school resource officer quickly located the student and removed them from the classroom.

Pellet gun found in Rush Strong School. (Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The gun was determined to be a pellet gun. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old boy was charged with threats of mass destruction on school property.

“At no time was any student or staff hurt or in immediate danger,” school leaders said in a statement. “We are thankful for the student who reported the suspicious activity, as well as the staff and students of Rush Strong who immediately implemented their safety plan.”