JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-year-old student was arrested Tuesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after a school principals received a bomb threat that was later determined to be a hoax.

Jefferson County Schools notified the sheriff’s office that principals had received a bomb threat overnight via email that claimed to be targeting five schools.

After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the email threat was fake and traced back to a 13-year-old student at Rush Strong School. The student was interviewed and charged with Threats of Mass Destruction.

The sheriff’s office and school resource officers immediately began searching for anything suspicious while investigators and school administrators worked together to determine if the threat was real.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Jefferson County Schools, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Patrol-CID, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance.