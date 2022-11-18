DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.

The system said the closure was due to high instances of illness and numerous unfilled substitute teacher positions.

“We have seen an increase in student absences and numerous unfilled substitute teacher needs. Schools are also closed November 23-25 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and stay well!” wrote the system on Facebook.

There are 13 schools that serve around 6,900 students inside the Jefferson County School District.

Claiborne County Schools has also seen a recent increase in illness. They moved to online learning for Monday and Tuesday.