DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for suspects in a robbery caught on video at a Dandridge gas station.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Marathon gas station at 788 Highway 139 on Wednesday, May 10. Surveillance video shows two people entered the store at 10:24 p.m. wearing facemasks and hoodies who walked behind the counter and took a ‘substantial’ amount of cash and various tobacco products.

The sheriff’s office said the video shows one suspect watching the door and another suspect laying a small caliber handgun on the counter.

The suspects left the scene in a newer model white Toyota Corolla and could have driven on Highway 139 toward Sevier County.

(Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information in regard to this incident, contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Robby McMahan at 865-471-6000, ext 1109 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch.