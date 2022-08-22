JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who’s said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was released from Mountain View in Dandridge, Tenn. on Jan. 20, 2022. According to Crime Stoppers, within 48 hours Davis cut off his ankle monitor and was involved in a police chase, he soon crashed into an area in Hamblen County.

He was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol but was bonded out.

A few weeks ago, Davis was reported to have stolen a car and crashed through the gate, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey.

Davis was located on Sunday, Aug. 21. However, during the pursuit, he escaped. There were also reports that Davis made threats toward officers and said he would not go back to jail.

Davis is known to move between Morristown, Jefferson County, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community to not approach him.

Davis is facing 14 charges in Hamblen County including reckless endangerment and the illegal possession of a weapon.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.