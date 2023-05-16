JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recently released stunning video of a pursuit going the wrong way on Interstate-40. The deputy who chased and successfully stopped the suspect recounted the experience on Tuesday.

“We don’t face something like this particular situation every day but we deal with situations of danger every day,” Jefferson County Sergeant Ryan Payne said.

Several officers tried to stop that car, but it was Payne who brought the chase to a halt.

“I attempted the first hit maneuver,” he explained. “Vehicles were too close. So I went back behind him. He brake-checked me and I slammed into the rear of him.”

“I then saw a window of opportunity to attempt another pit maneuver before we entered into the Sevier County area,” Payne said.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old DeAndre Loyd, was taken into custody and faces charges of DUI, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, evading arrest, as well as gun and drug possession charges.

“It was a sense of relief that this was over,” Payne said.

Sergeant Payne’s vehicle has a few dents and scratches but luckily no one was hurt.

“I used the front side of my vehicle, just gently pressed it on the passenger side or the driver’s side of his vehicle,” he said.

Payne said that every day comes with new challenges but this one was a challenge he didn’t expect.

Payne said the sheriff’s office goes through monthly training on how to deal with these types of situations, but he didn’t think he would ever have to use that training.

“I never thought I would have to hit somebody going the wrong way on the interstate,” he said.