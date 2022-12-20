A photo of the scene shared by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured in a shooting in Strawberry Plains, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office shared that deputies and investigators were on the scene of the shooting on Daybreak Way around 7:10 p.m.

According to JCSO, one person suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to the ER at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared that more information will be released as it becomes available.