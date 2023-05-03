DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A student has been expelled after reports of a threat targeting a Jefferson County middle school on social media.

Maury Middle School‘s SRO and staff was notified of a potential threat made toward the school on Wednesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division found that a student from another school made the social media post.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the student has been expelled. Possible charges are forthcoming.

The sheriff’s office also wanted to clarify that the situation is an isolated incident and not related to the false report of a shooting at Jefferson County High School.

Dandridge Police Department also conducted extra patrols at the school.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been investigating schools across Tennessee that were targeted by false active shooter calls.