KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday. A tornado has been confirmed by weather authorities.

The WATE Storm Team shared that around noon, National Weather Service’s storm survey reported a tornado in Jefferson County on Jan. 12 around 1:26 p.m. The National Weather Service’s report states that the path of the tornado that hit the Baneberry area was around a mile with a width of 100 yards.

The EF-0 tornado had winds of 80 mph, WATE Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere said. She explained that for an EF-0 tornado, wind gusts range between 65mph and 85 mph.

Storm Damage in Dandridge. (WATE)

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Wes Cooper found damage from Thursday’s storm in Dandridge, which is around 7-and-a-half miles from where the tornado touched down in Baneberry. Footage sent back from Cooper shows fallen trees with their roots ripped from the ground.