DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A student has been charged after a threat was made against students at a Dandridge school, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, JCSO released at approximately 11:16 a.m. that morning, Central Dispatch received a call from a concerned parent who reported that a student at Patriot Academy located on West Dumplin Valley Road in Dandridge had threatened other students with a handgun.

Deputies immediately responded to the school and assisted the School Resource Officer in searching and securing the student who allegedly made the threat. However, deputies did not find a weapon.

Following the incident, the Criminal Investigation Division, along with School Administration Staff, conducted an investigation, which revealed that a student had reportedly threatened a group of students, stating that he would bring a firearm to school and shoot them, the sheriff’s office said.

The 15-year-old male student accused of making the treats was arrested and charged with threats of mass destruction. He was then transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center in Knoxville and will be held there until his court appearance.