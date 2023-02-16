JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A student in Jefferson County was charged with making threats to a middle school on Thursday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that Jefferson Middle School staff received a report of a possible threat Thursday morning, prompting an investigation in coordination with the Jefferson City Police Department.

A male student was charged with making a “threat of mass destruction on school property.” A post from the sheriff’s office said the safety of students or faculty were never in jeopardy.

“We are thankful for our students, their parents/guardians for their vigilance with reporting suspicious activity on social media and comments being made by students,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that nine arrests for threats in schools have been made this school year.