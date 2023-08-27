WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing man who was last seen at his home in White Pine Friday night.

According to the TBI, Harold Rode, 70, was last seen between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on August 25.

Rode is 5’6″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. The TBI adds that he is missing fingers from both of his hands.

Harold Rode (TBI)

Anyone who sees Rode or has issue about where he may be is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-475-6855 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

