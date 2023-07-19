DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating items that were stolen from firefighter crews while they were working a brush fire. The agency is investigating the theft.

JCSO shared early Wednesday morning that its investigators responded to a report of a burglary Tuesday at the New Market Fire and Rescue Station No. 2 at Old Dandridge Pike and Strawberry Plains.

Once there, firefighters told JCSO they had responded to a brush fire only to learn that equipment had been stolen from an engine and tanker. JCSO did not specify when and where the brush fire was located.

The following items were reported stolen: Chain saws, fans, hand tools and a combination Amkus extrication tool.

“It is important that we locate and return this life saving equipment immediately and bring those responsible for this senseless crime to justice,” JCSO stated in its social media post early Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Robbie McMahan 865-471-6000 ext 1109 or dial 911.